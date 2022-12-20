WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 242 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the heaviest snow amounts above 3500 feet. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather