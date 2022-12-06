WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY

NIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11

inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

NIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, except up to two inches below 2000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills above 2000 feet.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central

Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River

Gorge.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

