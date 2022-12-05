WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Precipitation has ended for the most part. However, subfreezing

temperatures will continue to lead to icy roads in the Columbia

Gorge, Hood River Valley, and Coast Range valleys of northwest

Oregon through much of today.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow and pockets of freezing rain. Additional snow

accumulations of less than one inch. Additional ice

accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch remain possible.

* WHERE...Willapa Hills, mainly above 1500 feet.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads will be slippery, mostly above 1500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather