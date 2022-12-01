WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1159 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...South Washington Coast and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather