WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

810 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon,

each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the

interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers

may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow

will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as

temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up

to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in

elevation.

While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so

travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by

dialing 5-1-1.

