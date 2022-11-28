WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

846 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible near beaches and headlands.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches possible.

* WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge. This includes portions of

Interstate 84 and Washington Highway 14.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact Tuesday evening's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest accumulations will likely be east

of Multnomah Falls.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Central Columbia Gorge and the Hood River Valley. This

includes portions of Interstate 84, Washington Highway 14, and

Oregon Highway 35.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

conditions could impact the commute Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning.

