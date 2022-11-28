WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

953 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The threat of heavy snowfall has ended for today. Therefore, the

Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 AM as

planned. Motorists should remain cautious for snow covered

roadways and black ice conditions where roadways are untreated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

* WHERE...St. Maries, Peola, Pinehurst, Mullan, Cloverland Road,

Mountain Road, Fourth Of July Pass, Anatone, Wallace, Osburn,

Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, and Kellogg.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE...Worley, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley,

Rockford, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Hayden, Post

Falls, and Davenport.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather