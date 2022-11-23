WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

645 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing east winds late tonight into

Thursday morning will result in fog eroding from east to west

across the Portland/Vancouver metro with the least amount of fog

expected around Gresham, Troutdale, Camas and Washougal. Fog

will be most prevalent across Washington County and northern

Clark County and may not clear those areas until near or after 8

AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor

in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.

