WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Portland OR
214 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...DENSE FOG THANKSGIVING MORNING...

Areas of dense fog likely across the central and southern Willamette Valley late tonight through Thursday morning. Patchy dense fog is also likely for parts of the lower Columbia I-5 corridor and in the northern Willamette Valley for areas west of the West Hills of Portland. East winds may prevent fog formation through the Columbia River Gorge and the east metro.

Those traveling in these areas should prepare for quarter mile visibility or less. Make sure to leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. To check current road conditions dial 5-1-1.