WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

432 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

