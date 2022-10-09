WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

543 PM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South

Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will be the most dense along the

immediate coastline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

