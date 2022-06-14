WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

742 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...Oregon...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and Clark

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect continued flooding of some

islands and low areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails

along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:18 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 16.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:18 AM PDT Tuesday was 16.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river level will remain between 16.0 and 16.3

feet through mid-day Wednesday and then fall below flood

stage Wednesday afternoon. It will gradually drop to about

15.0 feet by Friday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

