WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Portland OR

445 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...A strong shower will impact portions of east central Clark and

southwestern Skamania Counties through 500 PM PDT...

At 444 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong shower

near Larch Mountain, or 12 miles east of Battle Ground, moving east

at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Larch Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4572 12236 4584 12235 4587 12201 4567 12203

TIME...MOT...LOC 2344Z 277DEG 31KT 4577 12229

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

