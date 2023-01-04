WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

203 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG

THE BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected along the base of the Blue Mountains east of Walla

Walla, Milton-Freewater, and Pendleton.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

