WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1002 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie

Pass.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an

inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow with little ice is expected

for Yakima to Tieton and White Swan, while less snow and more

ice is forecast for Wapato to Sunnyside.

