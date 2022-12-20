WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

353 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

18 inches along the crest and 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel along I-90 west of Ellensburg

and over the Cascades.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

12 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

conditions could impact travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow has decreased

largely coming to an end. Additional snow accumulations of up to

half an inch possible. For the second Winter Weather Advisory,

snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two to

four inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

from 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel. The cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast

Oregon and central and south central Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

