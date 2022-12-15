WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022

_____

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1026 PM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile at times in dense freezing

fog.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential icy conditions on bridges and roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense freezing fog will be most

widespread from the Tri-Cities northward, especially near

Hanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Poor air quality expected.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light surface and transport winds are

forecast through at least Friday with more uncertainty in

stagnant conditions heading into the weekend.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather