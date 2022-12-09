WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 217 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Satus Pass could receive up to 10 inches of snow. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Cities of Cle Elum and Easton should expect to see accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather