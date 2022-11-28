WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

959 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The threat for heavy snow has ended.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and

Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest

Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

