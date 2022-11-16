WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 232 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than 1\/2 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather