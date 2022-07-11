WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

318 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In

Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon high temperatures between 101 to

106 are forecast with lows between 68 to 73 Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

_____

