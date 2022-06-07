WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Pendleton OR 537 AM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT WILL EXPIRE AT 545 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... The Advisory will expire at 545 AM PDT early this morning for a portion of south central Washington, including the following county, Kittitas. Flood waters have receded. Hydrologic flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather