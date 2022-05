WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1219 PM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of southeast Washington,

including the following areas, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being

cancelled.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather