WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

916 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington,

including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Foothills of

the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington,

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and

streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Periods of moderate rain will continue into this afternoon.

This will cause rises on area streams and creeks.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

