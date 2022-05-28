WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

144 PM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.A strong storm system along the Oregon coast will move across

Oregon tonight and Sunday. Heavy rain will cause rises on rivers and

streams with the possibility of flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington,

including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Foothills of

the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington,

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Sunday

causing creeks and streams to rise with flooding possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

southeast Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

