WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 953 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Winds have weakened across the Kittitas Valley, so will allow the wind advisory to expire. Breezy northwest winds will persist into the night, but are not expected to restrengthen. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.