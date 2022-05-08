WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

315 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...LATE SEASON SNOWFALL IN THE MOUNTAINS TODAY...

Unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and

eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 3000 feet this

afternoon, and snow levels will lower to around 2000 to 3000 feet

tonight. The mountains and nearby valleys will observe scattered

to numerous snow showers. While snow accumulations will be light

for the east side of Washington and Oregon, snow covered roadways

will cause travel delays. Travelers need to be prepared for

winter driving conditions. Make sure you have blankets, phone

chargers, and warm and dry clothing if traveling over the

mountains.

The Blue Mountains, the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, the higher

elevations of Wallowa County, and the east slopes of the

Washington and Oregon Cascades will observe 1 to 3 inches of new

snow today and tonight. The Cascade crest and the higher peaks of

the Wallowa Mountains will receive around 3 to 6 inches. Locally

heavier accumulations can be expected if brief heavy snow

showers occur. A chance of mountain snow showers is forecast for

Monday with light snow accumulations expected.

