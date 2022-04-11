WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

721 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 12 inches.

* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snowfall has begun to taper off across the region. A few isolated

snow-showers are possible, but the heaviest accumulations have

ended and overall amounts this evening look light, prompting the

cancellation of the warning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

