WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 454 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches, higher amounts along the crests. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90, US-12 and through Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be impacted along I-84.