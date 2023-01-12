WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

756 FPUS56 KOTX 120733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

WAZ031-121200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s through sunrise. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of high mountain snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, except south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-121200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ038-121200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow. Rain and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow

likely overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-121200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain, snow and a chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain, freezing rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ043-121200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow, rain. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ047-121200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 30 through

sunrise. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to

7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain, high mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. High mountain snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, mountain snow and freezing rain likely. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ048-121200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s through sunrise. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mountain snow in the morning, then rain, mountain

snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Mountain

snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain, high mountain snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. High mountain snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ049-121200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s through sunrise. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to

7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mountain snow. Rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain likely and a chance of freezing rain

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 6000 feet. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

