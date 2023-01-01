WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

506 FPUS56 KOTX 011038

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

WAZ031-020000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-020000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-020000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 26.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 19 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the mid

20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense fog.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

$$

WAZ043-020000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense

fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-020000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A chance of

flurries overnight. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy dense

fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

18 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-020000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows

18 to 23. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

$$

WAZ049-020000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

237 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. In the mountains,

gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight. Patchy

dense fog overnight. Lows 13 to 22.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

8 to 18. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

