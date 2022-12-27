WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ 922 FPUS56 KOTX 270733 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 WAZ032-271200- Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties- Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ031-271200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 40s through sunrise. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Very windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph, except south 30 to 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, except southwest 25 to 40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 65 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 65 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ035-271200- Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 30s through sunrise. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Very windy. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ WAZ034-271200- Moses Lake Area- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and freezing rain. New ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s through sunrise. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ WAZ038-271200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ041-271200- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow with freezing rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ044-271200- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. New ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s through sunrise. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ043-271200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ047-271200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ048-271200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Blustery. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to 12 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Cooler, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ049-271200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Blustery. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 25. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. $$