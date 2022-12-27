WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Temperature rising into the in the lower 40s through sunrise.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Very windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph, except south 30 to 45 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 65 mph increasing to

75 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Rain likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, except southwest 25 to 40 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 65 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

80 mph decreasing to 65 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 30s through sunrise.

Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Very windy. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and freezing rain. New ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s through

sunrise. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing

rain. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Highs in the 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to

24. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow with freezing rain likely. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain or snow. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. New ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 30s through sunrise. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper

20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to

22. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain or snow. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. East wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys

and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain or snow

likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 4 to

8 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Ice accumulation

of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except

southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to

24. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Blustery. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to 12 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, except southwest 20 to

35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the in

the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Blustery.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

18 to 24. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

