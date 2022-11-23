WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

_____

575 FPUS56 KOTX 230833

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

WAZ037-241200-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s. Lows 16 to 24. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ036-241200-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, Lows in the lower to mid

20s, East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ031-241200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s, South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-241200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s, Lows in the 20s, East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ038-241200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows 16 to

26.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-241200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s, except in the lower to mid 30s on the Waterville Plateau.

Lows 19 to 28. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ043-241200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ047-241200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain snow and

freezing rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ048-241200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Breezy. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ049-241200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1232 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 27. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow

overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 27. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather