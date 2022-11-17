WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 22.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows

17 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Brisk. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 15. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 11 to 16.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

12 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 8 to 16.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the upper 20s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 11 to 17.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising into the in the

upper 20s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 16.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 19 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. In the mountains,

gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Blustery.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

In the mountains, east wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 24. East wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the mountains,

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

16 to 25. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

