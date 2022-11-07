WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Blustery. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except east 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph, except northeast 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

8 to 12. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows 10 to 17. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19. Highs

in the 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 23. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Brisk.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 10 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19. Highs

in the 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 24. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 13 to 22.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, except east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except

east 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 9 to 18. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 8 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 14 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs

in the 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22.

Blustery. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 9 to 18. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 9 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 13 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. Highs

in the 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys . Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

East wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. In the mountains, east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

16 to 20. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 9 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Highs

in the 30s.

