WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

351 FPUS56 KOTX 061027

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

WAZ037-070000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, except east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper

20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, except northeast 10 to 20 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 12. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

6 to 12. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows 8 to 17. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ031-070000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, south wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 23.

$$

WAZ034-035-070000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 24. Blustery. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Brisk.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 11 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-070000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys

and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows

in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

except east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys

and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 8 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-070000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 12 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

18 to 22. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ044-070000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 21. Brisk. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Blustery. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 9 to 18. Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-070000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

5 to 11 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 8 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

15 to 19. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ047-070000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

5 to 10 inches valleys and 7 to 15 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to

9 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch in the mountains. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 12 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ048-070000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. In the mountains, southeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 15 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ049-070000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

7 to 15 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 16. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 6 to 16. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

14 to 20. Highs in the 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather