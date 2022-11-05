WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 18 to 25.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 21.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except east 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 13.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Blustery.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except south

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

19. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 22.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows 19 to

27. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

14 to 24. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Lows 6 to 16.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Very windy. West wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the 30s.

Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Brisk. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 8 to 18.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 17.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Lows 7 to 17.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In

the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 29. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 22.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains. Cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

14 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

957 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 24. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 14 inches. Cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 25. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 18.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Lows 7 to 17.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

