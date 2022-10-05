WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

794 FPUS56 KOTX 052108

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

WAZ031-061100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ038-061100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-061100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ043-061100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ047-061100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ048-061100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze overnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ049-061100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

207 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

