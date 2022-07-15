WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

810 FPUS56 KOTX 150910

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

WAZ031-152300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-152300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ038-152300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-152300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ043-152300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ047-152300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ048-152300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ049-152300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

209 AM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

