WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

897 FPUS56 KOTX 040918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

WAZ031-042300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain

showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

WAZ034-035-042300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Very windy.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust overnight. Lows in the 30s. Very windy.

West wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the 50s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ038-042300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain, mountain snow and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 15 to

25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ041-044-042300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Very windy. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ043-042300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ047-042300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain, snow showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except west 20 to

35 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 50 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ048-042300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 7 to

15 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches valleys and 9 to 19 inches in

the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to

7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ049-042300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 3500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the 40s.

