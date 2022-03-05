WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

17 to 22. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 28.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 24. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

229 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

