WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

_____

906 FPUS56 KOTX 041030

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

WAZ031-050000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-050000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-050000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

WAZ041-044-050000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-050000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-050000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-050000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ049-050000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

229 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

_____

