Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

WAZ031-220000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ034-035-220000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ038-220000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

WAZ041-044-220000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

WAZ043-220000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

WAZ047-220000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ048-220000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ049-220000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

212 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

