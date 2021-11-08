WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow

likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

337 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the 40s.

