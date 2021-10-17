WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

660 FPUS56 KOTX 172127

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

WAZ031-181100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-181100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-181100-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-181100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-181100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ047-181100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

sprinkles and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-181100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. A chance of

flurries overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

$$

WAZ049-181100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

