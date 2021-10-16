WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1006 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

