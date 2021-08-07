WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021 _____ 645 FPUS56 KOTX 070918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 WAZ031-072300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ WAZ034-035-072300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 97 to 102. $$ WAZ037-038-072300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ041-044-072300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100. $$ WAZ042-072300- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. $$ WAZ043-072300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 94 to 103. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather