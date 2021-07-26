WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

646 FPUS56 KOTX 260913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

WAZ031-262300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. A chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze overnight. A

chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

WAZ034-035-262300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

WAZ037-038-262300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 102.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

WAZ041-044-262300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

WAZ042-262300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

WAZ043-262300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

