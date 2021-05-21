WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

488 FPUS56 KOTX 210917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

WAZ031-212300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-212300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-212300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-212300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

