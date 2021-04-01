WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

421 FPUS56 KOTX 010922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

WAZ031-012300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-012300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ035-012300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-012300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-012300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-012300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ043-012300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

